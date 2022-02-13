Sponsored Video


However, Gyles confessed he didn’t originally want to write a book about himself, due to some advice he was given by the late royal.

He explained: “I had just completed a book about the Duke of Edinburgh which came out at the time he died, but this was before then.

“I had in my head him saying to me ‘Don’t talk about yourself. People aren’t interested’,” the writer revealed.

Alan chimed in: “He never did. He was fiendishly difficult in an interview because he hated putting himself in the public eye.”





