Call of Duty publisher Activision is getting ready to unleash Call of Duty Season 2 in Warzone and Vanguard. The new Call of Duty season has a February 14 release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Activision has confirmed that COD S2 will have a 5pm GMT UK launch time, which is 9am PT/12pm ET for fans living in the US. The new season will launch alongside a couple of pretty hefty updates for Vanguard and Warzone, as well as a new Battle Pass, plus lots of new maps, modes, items and lots more. Read on to find out exactly what to expect from Call of Duty Season 2.
As you can see from the images below, Activision will release a ton of new content for Call of Duty Season 2, both in Warzone and Vanguard.
New Warzone map locations include the Caldera Chemical Factory and the Research Labs, which will be followed by Rebirth Reinforced later this season.
Warzone fans can also check out a host of new modes, including Caldera Clash and Rebirth Island Iron Trials. That’s on top of the Bomber plane vehicle, and the Search and Deploy event.
Over on Vanguard, you’ve got the Gondola and Casablanca maps, as well as the Ranked Play beta, followed by the Arms Race bikes and tanks mode coming soon.
There’s also a Valentine’s Day content drop, as well as the Gamma truck vehicle.
Some of the new content will be available across both Warzone and Vanguard, such as new operators, bundles and weapons.
New Operators include Thomas and Anna, followed by Gustavo mid-season. The weapons, meanwhile, are headlined by the KG M40 and Whitley guns, followed by the Ice Axe mid-season.
Needless to say, Zombies fans can play on a new map, where they can tackle the Zaballa enemy. There’s also a new Story Quest, as well as new arenas, objectives and weapons.
Some of the aforementioned items will be available as part of the Battle Pass, which contains 100 tiers of rewards.
That’s on top of a selection of free items. Activision explains more: “Over 30 Free Items, Including Multiplayer Perks and Killstreaks. Unlock new Vanguard Multiplayer items like the lethal Sticky Bomb, the devastating Ball Turret Gunner, and two tactical Perks.
“Plus: Weapon Blueprints, Watches, and more, all from just playing the game and being part of a Clan.”
Elsewhere, Activision has also announced plans to make a whole host of quality of life improvements to Warzone in the next season and beyond.
A selection of the QoL improvements can be seen in the early patch notes below. As a reminder, the Warzone update will go live alongside the start of Season 2 on February 14, while the Vanguard update is ready to pre-load right now.
Call of Duty Warzone Quality of life update for Season 2…
• Improvements in all forms of movement…
– Vehicle handling
– Parachutes deploying at a lower vertical height
– Increased player mantle height
– Collision fixes for both vehicles and players.
• The Gas Mask animation no longer interrupting Operators who aim down sights.
• When inserting Armor Plates, it refills a full plate of armor before filling damaged ones.
• Performance and streaming issues, including Buy Station freezes, Voice chat connectivity, and distorted graphics, across all platforms.
• Specific Operator skins being invisible at certain distances.
• Blockages to Modern Warfare Multiplayer, which is tied to Warzone’s launcher.