Kurt Zouma’s cat controversy continues to burn on after West Ham fans were filmed singing a distasteful chant about the Frenchman’s antics that went viral last week.

Zouma, 27, was filmed dropkicking his cat in his £2million house, before throwing designer shoes at the feline and slapping it in the face.

The video shocked many, with the Frenchman instantly releasing a statement showing his regret at the video.

West Ham fined him £250,000, although manager David Moyes decided to start the star just 48 hours after the video went viral much to the dismay of the majority of the Hammers support.

However, a video of West Ham fans in a pub just hours before their 2-2 draw at Leicester show their support chanting about Zouma’s antics, supporting him along the way.

The Mail reported that the video, posted by a Hammers fan on Twitter, shows supporters kicking and throwing an inflatable cat around the pub.