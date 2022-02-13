The paper claims that plans are being drawn up under the codename Operation Golden Orb for Prince Charles’s streamlined coronation.

The Prince has already let it be known that he favours a leaner, more modern monarchy. His coronation is reportedly expected to set the tone for the new reign.

A source said that the coronation would be “shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths” compared to the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The ceremony will reportedly happen within a year of his accession to the throne. The Queen’s came 16 months after.