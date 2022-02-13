Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived and, while sports fans are anxiously waiting to see which team will walk away victorious, all eyes are on the biggest entertainment brands’ plans for this year’s big game.

Unlike most sporting events, the Super Bowl is in a league of its own thanks to the game’s ability to bring together the best in sports and entertainment. While fans of the game look forward to seeing the top teams in the league battle it out on the field, countless others tune in each year to see the commercials that air between the game.

In past years, Netflix has been among the top studios in the industry to leverage the Super Bowl’s unmatched reach to debut new first-look footage.

After Netflix chose to sit out last year’s big game, fans have been unsure of what the streaming service might have planned for this year. Fortunately, it looks like the streamer is about to enter the game once again — even if just in a small way.

Will Netflix release any trailers at the Super Bowl 2022?

After skipping last year’s Super Bowl, Netflix is eyeing a return to the big game this year and will be releasing at least one trailer during the 2022 Super Bowl.

While the streaming service has not yet confirmed how many trailers it might air during the Super Bowl, we know it will drop at least one for its upcoming original movie The Adam Project. As reported by Deadline, Netflix will air a trailer for its Ryan Reynolds’ led film during the game.

It’s also possible we could see trailers for other original programs with fans hoping the game might bring trailers for some of the streamer’s biggest titles. Among those fans are hoping could sneak into the big game are Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and Bridgerton — three buzzy titles whose presence would definitely get viewers talking.

There is also a chance Netflix might look to air its recently released all-star movie promo featuring stars from many of its upcoming titles during the Super Bowl. Given the star presence of the trailer, it would definitely make sense for Netflix to air the spot during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl begins at 6 pm ET, so we’ll have to keep our eyes out to see what trailers might debut and what they could tease about upcoming titles!