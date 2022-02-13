Mother’s Day is coming in March, and many will be beginning their planning and gifts for the day. But as the date changes every year, you can avoid being caught out by memorising the date nice and early in 2022.

The celebration of mum’s, grandmothers, and anyone who has a maternal bond, always falls on a Sunday.

This is because Mother’s Day used to be a religious event in Christianity – but this association has since faded.

This year, a lack of coronavirus restrictions mean parents and children will be able to meet up without breaking rules for the first time in two years.

While the day has become commercialised in the modern world, the day is still incredibly important for families in the UK.

