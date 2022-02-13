William is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles and is unlikely to succeed to the throne until he is in his 60s. His younger brother, Prince Harry, is sixth in line to the throne, meaning that he is unlikely to ever become the monarch. Prince Harry made the decision to move away from royal life and step down from senior royal duties, alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020. The couple cited the British press’ treatment of Meghan as their reasoning for this decision. Harry and Meghan now live with their two children, Archie, 2 and Lillibet, 8 months in Montecito, California.

The two brothers now have dramatically different lives, with William playing a key role in the Royal Family and regularly attending royal engagements, and Harry aiming to become financially independent by trying out new ventures such as a Spotify podcast.

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic told Express.co.uk that he believes that other members of the Royal Family could follow in Harry’s footsteps, after seeing that the Prince is having a “better time” in the US.

He said that particularly William’s children will grow up being jealous of their cousins, due to the more freedoms they will have.

He said: “Charles has spent his entire life waiting to be King, William is going to be doing more or less the same.

“It’s likely that he will be in his 60s before he ascends to the throne.