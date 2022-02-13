



Although Kelli Jones doesn’t like to use the word “regret”, she began to change her mind about her tattoos in 2013, kick starting the laser removal process. This was only a few years after getting her first ever tattoo when she was 18. For Kelli, who works in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, the US, getting rid of her tattoos was about reclaiming her body and feeling empowered.

Kelli, 32, began the long process of removing her tattoos in 2013, and is still going through it today. She decided to share her journey with others, aiming to help people like her who don’t like – or want – their tattoos anymore. Kelli told Express.co.uk there is “a lot of shame” surrounding tattoos and she struggled with difficult and uncomfortable feelings “for many, many years”. She said: “Nobody knew what I was going through. READ MORE: Meghan Markle uses surprising technique to ‘command’ attention

“It’s such a big issue that nobody talks about.” Sharing her story with others makes people realise “they’re not alone”, said Kelli. Kelli also wanted to show people that removing a tattoo is a possibility: the 32-year-old had six tattoos, but now only one remains on her body thanks to laser removal surgery. The army veteran wanted to remove her tattoos because she found it difficult not be “typecast” as one sort of actor or model when she started to find work in the entertainment industry after leaving the navy.

Kelli explained that, at first, she started the removal process “because I was being limited at work”, but over time, “especially as my tattoos started to fade, I didn’t really care about that anymore”. She added: “It was more about – I want me back. I joke and say, I want my baby skin back.” Now, some would find it difficult to believe that Kelli had six big tattoos on her body only a few years ago. Every person’s body is different, therefore the laser removal surgery affects everyone differently too. For Kelli, her black ink tattoos have been easier to remove than her coloured ones – such as Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon on her rib. “In my experience, my tattoos are usually gone within 10 to 12 sessions [of laser removal surgery],” Kelli explained. However, even though these sessions last less than 30 minutes, the navy veteran described them as “getting welded on”. “Like I saw sparks flying,” she half-joked. “I’ve never given birth, but that pain is the most pain I’ve ever been through. “It’s like someone taking a rubber band and slapping it over and over and over again on your skin in the same spot. But also include heat.” Laser removal surgery doesn’t come cheap either: Kelli has spent $10,000 to date on removing her tattoos. Despite everything, Kelli still thinks “tattoos are beautiful”. “I love tattoos,” she said. “I admire them on other people.” But has she thought of getting another one – one that means something to her – some day? “As of right now, I don’t see myself ever, ever doing it again. It was so painful.”









