Therefore he chose to do everything he could to help them prepare for the long journey ahead.

This caught the attention of Neomi (Gratiela Brancusi) who tried to convince him to take her in as his wife in the third episode, however, the leader was still heartbroken and decided against the idea.

As a woman travelling without a man, Neomi was looked down upon and needed protection, despite refusing to become her husband, Shea agreed to provide and protect her on the journey.

In an interview with Esquire Elliott hinted, the journey could end with Shea’s death: “Well, he’s mаde а promise to get these people to Oregon, аs the story goes, he’s leаving for the Oregon coаst, аnd thаt’s where we’re going to finish this.”

