For Yellowstone fanatics, Paramount+’s prequel 1883 has been a dark delight, not only as a stand-in between seasons of the mothership series, but as an engaging and emotional series all on its own. With a stacked cast of stars that seem tailor-made for Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling, 1883 currently boasts the biggest debut yet for Paramount+, and its sneak preview episodes’ ratings on Paramount Network were no joke, either. Perhaps more importantly, though, is that the freshman drama has earned a rip-roaring seal of approval from one of Yellowstone’s elite, Kelly Reilly.

Like many others out there, Kelly Reilly has spent part of the new year getting current with her fictional family’s legacy via the first five 1883 episodes that have been released so far. And also like many within the traveling western’s growing fanbase, Reilly shared her thoughts on social media with an Instagram post that housed none of Beth Dutton’s inherently glorious vitriol. She wrote:

So I just caught up with @1883official. What a stunning piece of work by Taylor Sheridan and all the cast and crew! Love watching the ancestors of our modern day Duttons journey to Montana… what a humbling reminder of what it took. Can’t wait to see the rest of the season.





