ZYLCH collapsible stainless steel cup helps protect the environment and fits in your pocket, too - Yanko Design

Starbucks has arguably changed the way people consume coffee around the world, but its effects go beyond just consumerism. The materials used by businesses, from plastic straws even to paper cups, have also affected the environment, most of them in an adverse way. While many people have become more conscious of these, some solutions compromise quality, convenience, or hygiene. That’s where ZYLCH comes in, offering coffee lovers a way to enjoy their favorite beverage anywhere using a zero-waste cup that can even fit in your pocket when you don’t need it.

Designer: ZYLCH Design

Single-use cups have always been a bad idea, no matter what they’re made of. Plastic is, of course, terrible, but even paper cups have a negative impact on the environment if thousands and millions of people use them. There are, of course, stainless steel mugs and tumblers that have been available for ages, but those require extra room in your bag even when they contain nothing inside. And forget about putting them inside pockets that are barely large enough to fit your phone.

And, of course, there is the latest invention of collapsible cups made from silicone. More eco-friendly and space-efficient, these cups are unfortunately a haven for bacteria and smells that you can’t get rid of easily. In contrast, ZYLCH combines the benefits of a collapsible structure and thermal insulation of steel to deliver the best of all worlds. Even better, carrying hot coffee in it won’t wake you up in the worst way possible, burning your hands rather than infusing your body with its much-needed magic.

The key to the ZYLCH’s mind-blowing proposition is a special patent-pending design that collapses and expands tiers easily while allowing them to be locked into place. Such collapsible designs don’t always inspire confidence, but the ZYLCH is strong enough to carry a loaded toolbox on top when fully expanded. And despite that tiered structure, it is guaranteed to have no leaks, keeping both you and your drink safe from each other until the right time comes.

Stainless steel cups might bring painful memories of burned hands, but the double-walled design of the ZYLCH cups promises that it will be a thing of the past. There is also an included thermo-insulating sleeve that keeps both your hand and your coffee cozy when in use and doubles as a carrying pouch when the cup is empty. And since it’s made from stainless steel, the cup is 100% recyclable should it meet its untimely demise.

Sometimes the best solutions are the ones that look so simple that you are left wondering why no one has thought of it before. The ZYLCH zero-waste stainless steel cup definitely falls in that category, combining the best elements of existing solutions in the best way possible. With its unique double-walled stainless steel material, innovative leak-free tiered structure, and sustainable design, you can enjoy your hot or cold drink not only in style but also with a clean conscience.