1883 has established itself as an exciting show that can be enjoyed completely separately from Yellowstone. The prequel series tells the story of the 19th century Dutton family embarking on the dangerous trek West. Although 1883 takes place a decade before Yellowstone, there are some references and easter eggs that Yellowstone fans will appreciate. Episode 7 especially called back to Yellowstone.

[Spoiler alert: 1883 Season 1 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

Interestingly, this skill that James learned from the Comanches appears to be something he passed down for generations. In Yellowstone, John has a lot of trouble breaking the stallion gifted to him by Kayce. Rip suggests to John that they work with the horse chest-deep in the river in season 1 episode 2.

Sam mentions Quanah Parker in ‘1883’ Episode 8

Yellowstone fans are familiar with the Four Sixes ranch. Although Yellowstone is set in Montana, the real Four Sixes ranch exists in Texas. Capt. Samuel “Burk” Burnett, founded the ranch in 1870. According to thebullamarillo.com, the Burnett family “leased in the Indian territory of Oklahoma around the turn of the 20th century. This gained them the respect of Comanche chief Quanah Parker, who became a family friend.”

In 1883 Episode 8, Sam tells James, “My land is with Quanah Parker, south of the Wichita Mountains.” Sam also explains why he can’t leave his people after fighting so hard to defend their land. His words are full of foreshadowing for the future Duttons defending their ranch in Montana. “Maybe someday you find land to belong to and you’ll know what I mean,” Sam tells James.

New episodes of 1883 release Sundays on Paramount+.

