



1883 has established itself as an exciting show that can be enjoyed completely separately from Yellowstone. The prequel series tells the story of the 19th century Dutton family embarking on the dangerous trek West. Although 1883 takes place a decade before Yellowstone, there are some references and easter eggs that Yellowstone fans will appreciate. Episode 7 especially called back to Yellowstone. [Spoiler alert: 1883 Season 1 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.] Martin Sensmeier as Sam of the Paramount+ original series '1883' | Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Elsa helps catch a wild stallion in '1883' Epiosode 8 Elsa Dutton has been learning more and more cowboy skills as the journey continues. In 1883 Episode 8, a Comanche man named Sam teaches her how to catch a wild stallion by separating it from the herd. The pair manage to wrangle the whole herd of horses, which the immigrants will desperately need going forward. In Yellowstone, after Kayce returned from military service he attempted to make a living breaking horses on the Broken Rock Reservation. Kayce catches a wild stallion by separating it from the herd, similar to Sam and Elsa's techniques in 1883. Sam also gives the stallion to Elsa's father as a gift for her hand in marriage, while Kayce gives the stallion to his own father, John.

Interestingly, this skill that James learned from the Comanches appears to be something he passed down for generations. In Yellowstone, John has a lot of trouble breaking the stallion gifted to him by Kayce. Rip suggests to John that they work with the horse chest-deep in the river in season 1 episode 2.

Sam mentions Quanah Parker in ‘1883’ Episode 8

Yellowstone fans are familiar with the Four Sixes ranch. Although Yellowstone is set in Montana, the real Four Sixes ranch exists in Texas. Capt. Samuel “Burk” Burnett, founded the ranch in 1870. According to thebullamarillo.com, the Burnett family “leased in the Indian territory of Oklahoma around the turn of the 20th century. This gained them the respect of Comanche chief Quanah Parker, who became a family friend.”

In 1883 Episode 8, Sam tells James, “My land is with Quanah Parker, south of the Wichita Mountains.” Sam also explains why he can’t leave his people after fighting so hard to defend their land. His words are full of foreshadowing for the future Duttons defending their ranch in Montana. “Maybe someday you find land to belong to and you’ll know what I mean,” Sam tells James.

New episodes of 1883 release Sundays on Paramount+.

