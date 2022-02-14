



A talented florist will lovingly put together a bouquet of colourful blooms with a stunning red rose at the centre for your special someone to enjoy. Buy on Amazon here.

Made up of white roses and purple freesia flowers, this is a unique, beautiful arrangement that is sure to make someone’s day. Buy on Amazon here.

Freshly cut carnations in a beautiful arrangement with babies breath and some greenery, at only £20 this bouquet is a bargain. Buy on Amazon here.

Go all out with this colourful selection that includes pink, purple and white carnations, chrysanthemums, roses and lilies. Buy on Amazon here.

A simple yet elegant bouquet with a pink and white colour palette that will come beautifully presented in a gift box. Buy on Amazon here.

A timeless classic that’s guaranteed to give your special someone butterflies, this bouquet of a dozen red roses will sweep them off their feet. Buy on Amazon here.









Source link

Related