Kravitz and Tatum met through the casting process for her upcoming directorial debut, “Pussy Island.”



On the left: Channing Tatum in January 2020. On the right: Zoë Kravitz in January 2020.



Kravitz hadn’t met Tatum prior to casting him in the film, which she spent five years cowriting and rewriting with E.T. Feigenbaum. However, they both voiced characters in the 2017 animated film “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“Pussy Island” centers on a cocktail waitress named Frida and a billionaire tech mogul named Slater King (Tatum).

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline in June 2021. “I just knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

She shared similar comments months later in an interview with Elle, saying that she felt like Tatum would be “brave enough” to be part of the movie.

“You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary,” she said. “And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”