



Over the years, Andrea Bocelli has collaborated with fellow famous singers from Sarah Brightman to Ed Sheeran. Now the Italian tenor has collaborated with two Chinese music stars in pianist Lang Lang and folk soprano Lei Jia. Together the trio have released new song Forever You and Me, specially for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bocelli shared a post, which read a statement from himself, Lang Lang and Lei Jia on the multi-lingual song. It read: “Forever You and Me: The lyrics and spirit of this song convey the strength of friendship and the power of art as a vehicle for mutual understanding and a valuable tool for advancing development and peace in the world. We were thrilled and honoured to make a musical contribution for the #Beijing2022WinterOlympics, celebrating sport’s core universal values, which are like those of life: teamwork, collaboration and respect.” The Italian tenor joined the Chinese stars on the song since Italy will be hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Lang Lang said: “The song is very beautifully written which strikes a chord with my heart. I hope it brings people together around the world through its wonderful harmonies and uplifting message. Andrea and I have worked together on many musical works before and Lei Jia has also been a good friend of mine for many years. It is a pleasure to work with them to present a musical gift to the Winter Games.” And Lei Jia added: “To me Forever You and Me is an echo or recollection of Beijing Summer Olympics 14 years ago. It also calls out an image of Beijing as world’s first dual Olympic city. The melody is warm and touching, the lyrics evoke Chinese culture. We’d love to share our passion for the sports of snow and ice with everyone in the world. I believe the song will stay in the hearts of people around the globe.” DON’T MISS

Matteo Bocelli ‘excited’ but facing ‘hard decision’ over debut album [MATTEO BOCELLI]

Andrea Bocelli: ‘Matteo has wings strong enough to take flight solo’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Andrea Bocelli praises his daughter Virginia Bocelli’s musical talent [VIRGINIA BOCELLI]

Composer Shu Nan said: “China has changed a lot in the past a decade or so. Beijing became the first city in history to hold the Games in two seasons. I’ve been thinking, how can I unfold our story and embrace the world? My answer was to combine national and international in my composing. I’m so thrilled this song has brought together Lei Jia, Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang to work together, making it a musical gift to Beijing Winter Olympics.” According to udiscovermusic: “Zhang Heping and Shu Nan believe Forever You and Me reflects the traditional Chinese philosophy of ‘the ultimate truth shall be of ultimate simplicity’. The song is an ode to Olympic spirit – peace, friendship and unity, calling for togetherness, co-operation and hope.” You can stream Forever You and Me here.









Source link

Related