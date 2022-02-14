Ranked Play is officially back in Vanguard, with Sledgehammer Games confirming that the competitive playlist is on its way. Here’s everything we know about the mode, including the release date, Skill Divisions, and more.

Call of Duty has always had a large competitive community, with fans jumping into League Play to test their skills, and compete in matches just like those seen in the Call of Duty League.

While frustration has been rampant surrounding the esports side of the game, including the decision not to include a ranked playlist in Vanguard at launch, excitement for Ranked Play is at an all-time high following the start of CDL 2022.

Thankfully, we already know for sure that Ranked Play is on the way, and thanks to the new Season 2 roadmap, we have all the details.

Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch its Beta a few days after the start of Season 2 on February 17.

According to the latest blog the mode will feature “league-approved rules, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards among other innovations from Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games.”

CoD: Vanguard Ranked Play Skill Divisions and Ratings

In a recent video explaining how Ranked Play will work, the devs confirmed that this mode will adhere to an ELO system that will track individual Skill Rating. Kills and individual performance will help boost your SR but winning or losing matches will ultimately have the biggest impact on your SR.

Ranked play will focus on delivering a 4 vs 4 experience with the authentic CDL ruleset in place. Players will maneuver through seven skill divisions with five tiers each in an attempt to prove they’re the best.

Initially, players will be asked to complete five placements matches before being tied to one of the seven divisions. Interestingly enough, a Ranked Play leaderboard will showcase the 250 best players in the world, so get to climbing the ladder if you want to taste that glory!

Vanguard Ranked Play Rewards

Players will also earn various rewards for their efforts in Vanguard’s Ranked game mode. Those who reach the two highest skill divisions in Vanguard Ranked Play will earn exclusive rewards. These sought-after rewards can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone.

Additional rewards such as Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, and more are likely to make their way to Ranked Play but for the moment you can take a look at the exclusive skin below.

Image Credits: Activision