



For those who don’t know, Amazon Echo is a clever AI-powered speaker that responds to your voice and plays songs, radio stations, manages timers and reminders, can call friends and family, order taxis and takeaways, control smart lighting and thermostats, and much, much more. The Echo Dot is the smallest, and most affordable, option in the Echo line-up. And Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot is usually what we’d recommend for anyone who wants to dip their toes into the smart speaker market – especially considering the money saving deals that regularly run on this veteran smart speaker. Right now the third-gen Echo Dot which usually costs £39.99 is available for £24.99 from Amazon UK. But that’s not all – if you head to money saving website TopCashback and sign up as a new member you can take advantage of a further discount which brings the price down to under £15. The TopCashback new member bonus is available until the end of the month so make sure you grab it before then if you’re interested.

Funnily enough though – this isn’t the best Echo Dot deal available at the moment. For a limited-time only Amazon is running a jaw-dropping deal that brings the fourth-gen Echo Dot down to its lowest price ever. This smart speaker, which boasts a big redesign over the 3rd gen model, usually costs £49.99 on its own. But right now you can pick up this speaker with one month’s worth of Amazon Music Unlimited for £19.98 if you’re a non-Prime customer or for £17.98 if you’re a Prime subscriber. Given Music Unlimited usually cosrs £9.99 per month if you’re not with Prime – or £7.99 if you are a subscriber – this offers a whopping £40 saving which effectively brings with the Echo Dot price down to £9.99. This is an incredible money saving deal which is available until the end of this month, so if you like the sound of this deal make sure you pick it up before February 28 finishes. Also, if you don’t want to continue being charged for Music Unlimited after your first month is up make sure you cancel before auto-renew kicks in. While the fourth gen Echo Dot (which features a ball shape compared to the previous model’s disc design) doesn’t have as impressive specs as the fourth gen Echo, it will still give you the complete Alexa experience so many people know and love – allowing you to ask the Amazon smart assistant to stream your favourite artists, albums, and a number of hand-curated playlists.

AMAZON ECHO DOT – WHAT CAN YOU USE YOUR ALEXA SPEAKER FOR? An Amazon Echo Dot speaker is the perfect way to turn your home into a smart home without breaking the bank. You can use your Echo Dot as a control centre for your smart home, as you can control multiple devices simply with voice commands. There are hundreds of compatible smart home devices which work with the Echo Dot including lights, thermostats and TVs. If you have multiple Echo Dot speakers in your house you can also use Alexa to send messages to people in other rooms, such as letting them know dinner’s ready or that it’s time for your kids to go to bed.

Alexa can also be used for hands-free calling, so you can easily stay in touch and have a chat with family and friends who also have an Echo Dot device. Of course, one of the big reasons to get an Echo Dot is so you can call upon Alexa to help you with any burning questions you’ll have throughout the day. And in addition to the infinite knowledge that Alexa has, you’ll also be able to take advantage of tens of thousands of Alexa skills that can personalise your smart speaker experience. Skills are like apps, and there are host of available downloads available that let you play games with Alexa, help track your fitness, deliver news to you, help with getting to sleep after a busy day and more. You can also download Skills for leading music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music so you can listen to your favourite songs via your Echo Dot speaker.

AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED VS SPOTIFY VS APPLE MUSIC If you’re thinking of picking up the Echo Dot deal that includes free access to Amazon Music Unlimited, you may be wondering what you’ll get compared to Apple Music and Spotify. All three services have a huge library – with Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited having a catalogue of over 75million songs, with Spotify having a library of over 70million. Spotify, meanwhile, has a free plan which has limited features (such as the ability to listen to exact tracks you want to hear blocked out, with songs from an album randomised instead) but the Premium package which offers all features is priced at £9.99. That’s the same price for Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. So what are the key areas that separate the services? Well, Apple Music has exclusive radio stations such as Apple Music 1. And Spotify boasts the hugely popular Spotify Wrapped annual round-up, which always goes viral each time it drops at the end of the year. This much-loved feature is something Spotify’s rivals simply can’t match. But there is one key area where Spotify lags behind its rivals. And that’s with so called lossless audio, which is when music is streamed with CD quality audio. Spotify previously promised that it would be launching a Spotify HiFi feature which adds this much desired sound quality. But, despite announcing this over 10 months ago, it still hasn’t launched. And in the meantime Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited have added lossless audio at no extra cost. Amazon Music Unlimited’s library of over 75million songs is available in what they call HD, which is CD-quality lossless audio. While seven million songs are available in Ultra HD, which is better than CD audio quality. If you’ve never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before then you can check this out for yourself by signing up to a free Amazon Music Unlimited trial which runs for 30 days.

AMAZON ECHO AND ECHO DOT 4TH GEN The 4th gen Echo and Echo Dot debuted in 2020 and boast the biggest redesign to the Alexa-powered speaker line-up since the products first debuted. The Amazon gadgets now boast a distinct spherical shape that will catch plenty of people’s eyes when they’re looking round your living room, plus the speakers are environmentally conscious. The Echo and Echo Dot 4th gen devices are made with 100 percent recycled aluminium and fabric plus 50 percent recycled plastic. You’ll also be able to stream lossless (aka CD quality) music from Amazon Music Unlimited on both the 4th gen Echo Dot and Echo speakers. Whether you opt for a 3rd or fourth gen Echo Dot, or the higher spec Echo smart speaker, you’ll still get the same Alexa experience that fans know and love.









