



In January, IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIS) revealed factory output in the UK was restricted due to Covid regulations and Brexit which impacted orders and increased costs. Now it seems to be recovering as sweet manufacturer Swizzels Matlow Limited are set for an expansion of their production.

Swizzels is the confectionery manufacturer responsible for popular sweets such as Love Hearts, Drumsticks and Parma Violets. Based in New Mills, Derbyshire the factory employs upward of 600 workers and has a revenue of £78,611,000 as of 2019. The confectionary firm is now set to open a huge new facility in Middlewich, Cheshire which is due to create a wide range of jobs that will aid post Covid recovery. The new sweet factory will be an astonishing 158,000 ft2 and will bring large business growth to the area.

Jeremy Dee, managing director at Swizzels said: “We are excited to embark upon this development to further support the growth of our business.” He added: “This is excellent news for Middlewich, too, bringing a range of good-quality jobs to the area.” The current manufacturing facility in New Mills runs a 24-hour operation and produces over one million sweets per day. The company currently exports 20 percent of its products to more than 20 countries, mainly based in Europe. The news of the expansion comes as welcome news for England’s largest family-owned confectionery company with a rich history dating back to London 1928. READ MORE:Russia-Ukraine LIVE: ‘We can still do this!’ Boris sparks support

The factory worked for the Ministry of Defence during the Second World War as it was tasked with producing water purification tablets alongside meeting the UK demand for confectionery that was limited by food rationing. Two of the company’s most popular and notorious sweets were launched in the following years, first came Parma Violets launched in 1946 that were first advertised as breath fresheners and sold in pubs. The Love Hearts sweets shortly followed in 1954, the production of which is a well-guarded secret within the Swizzels company. It is not strictly known how the sweets are embossed with edible ink and remains a trademark of Swizzels. With over 90 years of rich British history, the company and its production shows no signs of slowing down.









