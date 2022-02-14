However, council procedures for free bus passes may differ if a claimant decides to contact their local authority instead.

Many have voiced their concerns over the rules regarding free bus pass age for people in England.

During the cost of living crisis, making use of certain discounts, savings and other freebies could make a huge difference.

For example, senior Railcards offer over 60s a discount of one third off their rail fares along with a host of other potential savings interlinked with the Railcard.