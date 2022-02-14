“The tiara has some flexibility in the way it can be worn – the crescents on the tiara can be worn facing backwards or forwards.

“Other wearers include Queen Mary as well as the Queen Mother. In more recent years the Queen has loaned this tiara to the Duchess of Cornwall ever since her wedding to Prince Charles.”

The Court Jellewerer said: “We got to see wonderful photographs of the piece in Hugh Roberts’s book, but alas, it’s sitting in the vaults right now. Here’s hoping we get to see this heirloom get an airing someday soon!”

However, the Duchess prefers other stunning pieces she owns, such as the Greville or the Delhi Durbar tiara.