



The future queen is self-isolating after contracting the virus, it has been confirmed. The news emerged just days after her husband Prince Charles revealed he had Covid and was in isolation.

Royal expert Rebecca English tweeted: “The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. “We continue to follow government guidelines. Her Royal Highness has been triple vaccinated.” The news will spark further worries about whether Queen Elizabeth II has caught the virus. Her Majesty is 95 and despite being vaccinated falls into the vulnerable group. READ MORE: King Henry VIII ‘changed law on execution’ to take revenge over wife

ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy said: “With the Queen, they’re balancing the situation. “She is head of state and there is a sense that the public does need and want to know, but at the same time, she’s a very elderly lady who is entitled to a certain amount of medical privacy.” The Queen, who is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has spent much of the pandemic in isolation at Windsor Castle.

However she made a public appearance on Saturday in Sandringham to mark her 70 years on the throne. During the public engagement she met with representatives from local community groups in the ballroom at Sandringham House to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

It marked the beginning of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations which will include numerous events over the coming months.









