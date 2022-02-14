“The political risks associated with road pricing have made it too toxic a prospect for successive Governments.
“However, fuel duty and vehicle excise duty are increasingly unfit for purpose.
“The consequences for both the public finances and congestion management are too severe for inaction.
“New systems of taxation, and particularly those based on innovative technology, can take years to devise and deliver.
