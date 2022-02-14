“Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.”
Charlize was snapped in the stands wearing a Rams hat next to a guy with a beard — which got the internet chatting about just who, exactly, the bearded man is.
Charlize was clearly aware of the speculation, because she recently took to her Instagram to share a selfie with him.
“Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man’,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.” So there you have it! He’s her friend’s husband.
Charlize kicked it with a few other celebs during the big game, too. She had a chat with Matt Damon…
…And was in the same box as Joanna and Chip Gaines, too.
Seems like it was a good time!