“Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.”

Tons of celebs were at Super Bowl LVI last night — including Charlize Theron.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Breitling

Charlize was snapped in the stands wearing a Rams hat next to a guy with a beard — which got the internet chatting about just who, exactly, the bearded man is.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Charlize was clearly aware of the speculation, because she recently took to her Instagram to share a selfie with him.

“Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man’,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.” So there you have it! He’s her friend’s husband.


Lisa O’connor / AFP via Getty Images

Charlize kicked it with a few other celebs during the big game, too. She had a chat with Matt Damon…


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

…And was in the same box as Joanna and Chip Gaines, too.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Seems like it was a good time!


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images





