



Chelsea starlet and Arsenal target Armando Broja is refusing to rule out the possibility of a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer transfer window, Express Sport has learned. Broja is spending the season on loan at Southampton and has turned plenty of heads with his impressive performances for his temporary employers in recent months.

The Albanian forward has bagged seven goals in all competitions since the beginning of the campaign and looks set to play a key role in aiding Southampton’s bid to secure a top-half finish. Broja spent the entirety of last season on loan at Vitesse and has successfully managed to carry his strong form over to the Premier League as he continues to develop on an upward trajectory. His goalscoring exploits have attracted no shortage of interest from the likes of Arsenal, who are keeping a close eye on his progress at St Mary’s ahead of the summer transfer window. It even seems as though Broja could be willing to entertain the idea of joining the Gunners, with the forward refusing to make any promises over his immediate future as of yet. Express Sport has been told by a source that he is open to all options this summer and would not be prepared to rule anything out at this point in time. JUST IN: Newcastle ‘prepare to return’ for January target as further deals eyed

The 20-year-old is eager to see what Chelsea might have in store for him upon his return to west London and would be keen to establish himself as a first-team asset under Thomas Tuchel’s guidance. However, he could also decide to entertain offers from elsewhere, with a number of Premier League clubs having joined Arsenal in keeping track of his development at Southampton in recent weeks. The Gunners are yet to make any direct contact over the possibility of a move for Broja but are understood to be one of several teams in the frame to secure his services. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to land the Chelsea forward over the coming months as they look to strengthen their ranks at the top of the pitch as a matter of urgency. DON’T MISS

Arsenal are known to be in the market for a new striker ahead of next season, with a number of their existing options poised to leave the club at the end of the current campaign. The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are yet to extend their current deals, which are set to expire in the summer as things stand. They are widely expected to leave on free transfers when the market re-opens in July after making little to no progress in talks with Arsenal’s hierarchy over the course of the campaign. Meanwhile, the Gunners have already waved goodbye to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on a permanent basis at the end of last month. Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here

Arsenal have been linked with a number of potential striking targets, including the likes of Real Sociedad marksman Alexander Isak and Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, alongside Broja in recent weeks. However, club legend Paul Merson recently suggested that Mikel Arteta could avoid an expensive dip into the transfer market by shifting Gabriel Martinelli into a central role instead. "If I were Mikel Arteta, I'd start playing Gabriel Martinelli up front," Merson told Sportskeeda earlier this month. "Arsenal could spend a lot of money on a striker, but the player they're looking for might already be at the club. Martinelli is lively and quick, he has what it takes."









