Coronation Street’s Sally Carman and Joe Duttine looked undeniably loved-up as they shared cosy snaps to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The lovebirds met while filming on the Cobbles of Weatherfield back in 2017 and are now engaged and planning to tie the knot later this year.

And Sally couldn’t resist singing her other half’s praises as she shared a snap of them smiling for the camera from the pub.

The pair were bundled up warm as they sat in a dimly lit pub for the snap, which Sally captioned: “My Valentine #2pints in” with a yellow heart emoji.



The pair’s co-stars immediately rushed to the comments to praise them.

Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker on Corrie, commented with a series of loved-up emojis while Sally Ann Matthews wrote: “Beauty and the beast!”

Sally went on to share another solo image of Joe at the pub with the caption: “I mean…” with three yellow heart emojis.

On his own Instagram platform, Joe posted an image of Sally raising a pint glass.

He wrote: “She asked for a half but I made it a pint and chucked in some pork scratchings… love is in the air.”

Sally, who plays Abi Franklin, and Joe, best known as Tim Metcalfe, got engaged during lockdown.



They were meant to tie the knot in December 2021 but decided to postpone the ceremony to 2022 so that they could ensure it would be the day they had always dreamed of.

Opening up about the plans, Sally explained: “We should have been getting married this December, but we put it to next year because we didn’t know what the score was going to be Covid-wise.”

Sally continued: “We thought it was better safe than sorry, because I would have hated to have arranged it and then not be able to do it properly.”

The actress had also previously revealed some details of their magical big day.

Sally told The Mirror: “We’re going to have the wedding late afternoon so it will be dark and it will be lit by rows of Christmas trees and twinkly lights. I can’t wait.”



This comes after Sally recently opened up about their relationship and how blessed she feels to have Joe in her life.

Sally confessed: “Coronation Street has completely changed my life, I feel really settled.”

“I’ve got myself a fiancé, I’ve moved house, and I’ve got a family and brilliant friends.”

