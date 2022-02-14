



After months of pressure on Dame Cressida to resign following scandals in the Met Police involving sexism, racism, and misogyny, she finally announced she was leaving her role. It followed a meeting with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who has publicly criticised the Commissioner.

In an announcement Dame Cressida stated: “It has become quite clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership of the Metropolitan police service for me to continue as commissioner. “He has left me no choice but to step aside. I say this with deep sadness and regret.” The announcement came as a shock as shortly before her resignation Dame Cressida was interviewed on BBC Radio London and was adamant that she would not leave the role. She stated: “I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and have actually been for the last five years, leading a real transformation in the Met.”

She added: “We have a service now which is, I’m absolutely certain, more professional, fairer, more transparent, more accountable and closer to its communities and more effective.” In response to her resignation many have spoken out about her leadership, including former detective sergeant Janet Hills, who was head of the Metropolitan Black Police Association from 2013 to the end of August under two commissioners. Sergeant Hills has spoken out against Cressida Dick’s handling of racism within the force, stating that she treated racism as “something in the past” and when concerns were raised, she was defensive and was quick to dismiss them saying “no one else is telling me this, Janet”, the Times revealed. Though Dame Cressida has been criticised for years over her management of the Met in relation to knife crime in London, it mounted after the murder of Sarah Everard who was abducted, raped and killed by serving police officer Wayne Couzens. READ MORE:British expat warns against buying house in Spain: ‘Very depressing’

She added: “The hope was, given the Commissioner’s protected characteristics, that she would come with something fresh and new, but we’ve just not seen it.” Priti Patel has spoken out about whoever will take on the role of Commissioner stating that: “Policing culture and conduct have rightly come under scrutiny. “Be in no doubt that a new leader must tackle these institutional issues.”









