Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Ralf Rangnick has reportedly broken down. The star forward reportedly feels that Rangnick lacks depth as Manchester United have failed to improve as a unit under his tutelage. The German tactician came in as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interim replacement at Old Trafford after a series of disappointing results but Manchester United have failed to bring about a change in fortunes, sitting in fifth place with 40 points from 24 games.

According to reports from Spanish outfit AS, Rangnick has lost the support of a lot of big names in the dressing room, which includes the former Real Madrid man. On top of this, Rangnick and Ronaldo’s relationship have seemed to have taken another hit with the former blaming the Portugal star for not scoring enough goals. Ronaldo has not found the back of the net for five straight Premier League games. He still remains Manchester United’s highest goal-scorer this season, though. The Portugal forward also seemingly seemed frustrated with Rangnick after he was not given a start with Edinson Cavani preferred as the striker. After a tepid 1-1 draw with United conceding to lose points, Ronaldo, who came in as a substitute, appeared to storm down the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

There have also been reports claiming that Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over from Rangnick after the Argentine leaves PSG at the end of this season. As of now, it reportedly seems that the mood in the Manchester United dressing room is a bit tense and only positive results can bring about a change in this atmosphere.

