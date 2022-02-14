



The Duke of Sussex, 37, was joined by his cousin Princess Eugenie, 31, in California on Sunday. The Prince and Princess sat next to each other at Los Angeles’ Crypto Stadium for the game and viewed the event from inside a private box.

The Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams at the big game. The Super Bowl 2022 was a star-studded event with hordes of celebrities in the crowds to watch the teams fight it out for the win. Among the crowds were actor Ben Affleck, singer Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds were also cheering on teams at the game, according to posts on social media.

Other famous international faces that were seen at the Super Bowl included singer Rita Ora and her boyfriend, director Taika Waititi. Singer Mickey Guyton was responsible for delivering an incredible rendition of the National Anthem to the crowds. The Grammy-nominated star experienced a shock though when meeting Prince Harry after the game. Taking to Twitter to describe her down-to-earth experience with the royal, Ms Guyton described him as “just lovely”. She wrote: “I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my tracksuit.” READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan may have introduced Lilibet to Eugenie in US

Harry’s appearance at the game was also met with delight from royal fans, with one commenting beneath the photo: “Prince Harry looks so fresh, young, unburdened and living his best life and l love it for him”. Another added: “Oh my… Thanks for sharing we love him so much. And America is great by treating him so well”. A third added: “What a great picture with our Ginger prince. Thank you for sharing and you sang fantastic”. According to People, despite being a lifelong sports fan, this was Prince Harry’s first Super Bowl. He and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, moved to the states in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals.

The couple resides in Meghan’s home state of California with their two children, two-year-old Archie and eight-month-old Lilibet. Eugenie is the first member of the Firm to appear publicly in the country alongside the Duke since the Sussexes moved across the pond. Royal fans may not be surprised that Eugenie was the first royal to make the trip to the US, as she and Prince Harry have long enjoyed a close relationship. During Eugenie and Harry’s childhood, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were close friends who spent a lot of time together and often had their children tagging along together. Their close-knit bond has also extended into adulthood, as the pair were often seen frequenting the London club scene together.









