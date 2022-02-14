Jonathan White from the National Accident helpline warned many did not know the rules which could lead to safety issues.

Speaking to Express.co.uk last month he said: “Our concern really is you’ll have one set of people who will be aware of the new rules and the way things should work.

“And then you’ll have a significant proportion of drivers in the population generally that won’t know the rules.

“When you’ve got two people behaving in different ways, applying the rules differently, that’s where you can get accidents.”