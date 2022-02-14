Sponsored Video


Before Installation:
An initial assessment of your home is required prior to installation, some homes may not qualify.

You can only install a home charger on your private property, so off street parking is essential to qualify.

Your charging point will need to be connected to the Wi-Fi, so testing your connection and speed can help you prepare for your installation date. Average installation time is around two hours.

​​Tethered or untethered – a tethered charger has the cable attached, while an untethered charger allows you to attach your own cable, giving you more flexibility but a bit more hassle.

The higher the power of the charger, the faster the car will be charged.





