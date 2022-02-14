It is the first time ever that he has mentioned such a possibility. The EU was leading “a holy war, a jihad”. With these accusations, MR Orban indicated that he was considering leaving the European Union.

In a speech to supporters in Budapest on Saturday, February 12, the right-wing politician called for the EU to show “tolerance” towards Hungary.

Otherwise it would not be possible to continue on a common path.

Mr Orban spoke of this a few days before the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg is to rule on the EU’s new rule of law mechanism.

The regulation stipulates that countries that violate the principles of the rule of law can have their funds from the common EU budget cut.

Hungary and Poland had appealed against the mechanism decided in December 2020.

The ECJ is scheduled to announce its judgement next Wednesday, February 16.