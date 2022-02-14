Masi has still been supported by several F1 teams other than Mercedes, with high-profile drivers Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo also giving him their backing.

Yet the Daily Mail say F1 boss Domenicali ‘feels Masi should be axed for the greater reputation of the sport’.

New FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, however, is said to be ‘less certain’ of the need to axe the 44-year-old.

Should Masi be dismissed, it would essentially be an admission that the 2021 world championship result was wrong.

Hamilton has long insisted he was robbed of the prize. Had he won, he’d have moved ahead of Michael Schumacher on eight titles.