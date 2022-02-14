Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth F1 championship last year following a controversial end to the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. F1 race director Michael Masi came under fire for his decisions during the desert decider – and the FIA have now been told they must admit to mistakes ahead of today’s crunch meeting of the F1 Commission.

Hamilton appeared to be cruising to title victory last term after building a substantial lead at the final race in Abu Dhabi.

But the Grand Prix took an unexpected turn late on after Williams driver Nicholas Latifi careered into a wall, which resulted in a safety car being deployed.

Hamilton stayed out during the pause to ensure he didn’t lose track position, while his title rival Max Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres.

Ahead of the restart, Masi allowed five cars which had come between the two protagonists to overtake and move out of the way, before giving Verstappen the go-ahead of pull level with Hamilton.

The duo ultimately went head-to-head in a one-lap shootout, with Verstappen making the most of his fresh rubber to storm to victory and title glory.

