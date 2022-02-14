



US President Joe Biden and Boris Johnson took part in a 40-minute transatlantic phone call on Monday evening to discuss the last-minute diplomatic negotiations to encourage Vladimir Putin to retreat. With thousands of Russian forces at multiple points of Ukraine’s borders, there is little time left to solve the looming crisis.

The PM and Mr Biden have issued a final warning to President Putin to retreat from the “precipice” of war. Downing Street revealed that the two leaders agreed on the phone call that “there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine”. Mr Johnson stated: “This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation, we are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back.” Moscow has continued manoeuvring its military hardware closer to Ukraine and it is considered to be the biggest build-up of Russian military since the Cold War. GB news conducted a debate with Conservative MP and former British Army Officer Colonel Bob Stewart and former NATO Commander Rear Admiral Chris Parry asking if the West can be accused of appeasing Vladimir Putin.

Colonel Stewart replied: “They’re extremely concerned about what is happening. “The fact of the matter is that Putin has put his military forces around Ukraine. “He is in a position to assault Ukraine; he has the power to do so.” He added: “We have the situation where we have got to convince Mr Putin that it is not in his interests to do so because of the economic, financial, political, and diplomatic penalties that the Russians may well have to endure if he does.” Former NATO commander Rear Admiral Chris Parry followed the MP and discussed the issue of military penalties upon Russia. READ MORE:Helen Mirren confessed her true feelings about Meghan and Harry

He said: “We aren’t ready for war. We not prepared for it either in our minds or any physical way, but one thing we have to bear in mind is that Ukraine is not a member of NATO and we have no real geopolitical or military commitment to Ukrainians other than the moral basis for helping a democracy survive in the face of totalitarian assault.” He added: “If this were an assault against a fellow NATO country, you’d be hearing people saying there will be military consequences as well.” “Unfortunately, we’re caught in the middle here with a country that is a democracy and wants to remain a democracy under threat from a totalitarian regime.” The Ukrainian ambassador to Britain has backtracked on his previous suggestion that Ukraine could drop its goal of joining NATO if it would avoid war with Russia. DON’T MISS:

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko said to BBC Ukraine that it would be “flexible” with its bid to join NATO which Putin has warned would be a trigger for war. When the Ambassador was asked about Ukraine deciding to backtrack on its membership to NATO he said: “We might – especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it.” Admiral Parry stated: “I’m afraid it’s symptomatic of a modern world where you have the totalitarian regimes of China, Russia and Iran ranged against what I call the maritime democracies, United States, parts of Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand people like that.” “So essentially that’s the new two block world and the decision over Ukraine is whether we lose a democracy to the totalitarian bloc.”









