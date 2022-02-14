Sponsored Video


Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Guerrillas handed the London Royal Ravens their first loss of the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers on Sunday.

The Guerrillas won 3-1, while in the only other match of the day, the Toronto Ultra swept the Florida Mutineers 3-0.

Los Angeles started with a pair of close victories — 250-242 on Gavutu Hardpoint and 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy. London responded with a 3-1 win on Gavutu Control, but it wasn’t enough, as the Guerrillas closed it out with a dominating 250-159 victory on Berlin Hardpoint.

The Royal Ravens dropped to 3-1 in the qualifiers, leaving only the Atlanta FaZe and Seattle Surge unbeaten at 3-0.

The Ultra won every round against Florida by the closest of margins: 221-220 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Tuscan Control.

The qualifiers will continue Friday with three matches:
Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion
Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota Rokkr
Toronto ultra vs. OpTic Texas

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage
1. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent
2. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent
3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, 62.5 percent
4. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-1, 72.7 percent
5. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent
6. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent
7. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-2, 50 percent
8. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-2, 53.8 percent
9. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-2, 42.9 percent
10. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 33.3 percent
11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-3, 18.2 percent
12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-4, 25 percent

