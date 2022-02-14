



Royal fans were delighted after a video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey began making the rounds on Twitter and other platforms again. The clip was taken during Meghan’s interview with ITV reporter Tom Bradby where she discussed her experiences as a mother and life in the Royal Family but eagle-eyed viewers could spot Prince Harry in the background. Further inspection shows the Duke of Sussex cradling a baby Archie and rocking him with fans loving the adorable moment.

The short 30-second video was shared again on Twitter with Sussex fans loving the cute clip. @CreativegemDC wrote: “So funny, [in] real-time, didn’t even notice Papa Sussex way back there. Lol!” @teawtomhiddles added: “I love a supportive husband.” The clip was taken from the ITV documentary which followed the Sussexes as they toured South Africa when they were still part of the Royal Family in September 2019.

There, they spoke to anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and discussed what life was like in the public eye. Meghan said in the interview: “I would hope that the world would get to a point where you just see us as a couple who is in love. “I don’t wake up every day and identify as anything other than who I have always been. “I am Meghan and I married this incredible man. This to me is just part of our love story.”

The documentary also spoke to Meghan about her dealings with the press with her thanking her interviewer for asking if she was “ok”. She added: “Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know… And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed… “And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay. “But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” Meghan told ITV reporter Tom Bradby it had been a struggle living in the spotlight. DON’T MISS:

Sky News Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills was also reprimanded by Prince Harry after she asked him an unscheduled question about his visit to a Malawi health clinic. Ms Mills asked: “That short conversation, what do you hope to achieve through it?” Harry scoffed and told her: “What? Ask them.” Ms Mills then asked: “Is that why it’s important for you to come and talk to them?” But a more irate Prince Harry turned to the journalist and told her off by saying: “Rhiannon, don’t behave like this.”









