High cholesterol is sometimes dubbed the “silent killer” because it does not tend to cause symptoms, so you can only find out if you have it from a blood test. If you have been advised to make dietary changes, there are a number of things to consider. We need some cholesterol to stay healthy, though there are some forms which are considered bad for us.

Harvard Health says: “Foods fortified with sterols and stanols. Sterols and stanols extracted from plants gum up the body’s ability to absorb cholesterol from food.”

It adds: “Companies are adding them to foods ranging from margarine and granola bars to orange juice and chocolate. They’re also available as supplements.”

The organisation says getting two grams of plant sterols or stanols a day can lower LDL cholesterol by about 10 percent.

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) says a healthy diet typically contains around 200 to 400 mg of sterols and stanols a day.

