Christine Lampard is stepping in for Lorraine Kelly while the Scottish presenter takes a break from her self-titled ITV show. During Monday’s instalment, Christine spoke to royal editor Russell Myers about Prince Harry’s appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl and his forthcoming bombshell book.
Discussing the memoir, Christine said: “It’s through his own choice because it is his upcoming book and it’s going to cause some sort of a stir.”
“That might be putting it mildly,” royal editor Russell commented.
“He’s not being given the book deal without some stories in there,” the host agreed.
“Exactly and [the publishers] are going to want their pound of flesh,” Russell noted.
The royal editor pointed out his memoir is with the “backdrop of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee” which is a “huge deal for the monarchy”.
Meanwhile, Russell went on to discuss Harry’s “frosty” relationship with the Duchess of Cornwall.
He said: “It’s been a but frosty over the years which again is putting it a bit mildly.
“Will he leave details for the biography about the true nature of his relationship?”
“He was speaking about his mother’s legacy to Gareth Thomas the rugby star just last week,” he continued.
“That’s all still very raw for him the break down of his parents’ relationship, how Camilla came into the fold.”
“It’s going to be explosive whatever it is,” the royal editor added.