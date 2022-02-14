Christine Lampard is stepping in for Lorraine Kelly while the Scottish presenter takes a break from her self-titled ITV show. During Monday’s instalment, Christine spoke to royal editor Russell Myers about Prince Harry’s appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl and his forthcoming bombshell book.

Discussing the memoir, Christine said: “It’s through his own choice because it is his upcoming book and it’s going to cause some sort of a stir.”

“That might be putting it mildly,” royal editor Russell commented.

“He’s not being given the book deal without some stories in there,” the host agreed.

“Exactly and [the publishers] are going to want their pound of flesh,” Russell noted.