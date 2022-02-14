As with any new technology, understanding Web 3.0 and decentralized applications (dApps) can be intimidating for those taking their first steps in the world of cryptocurrencies. This is where Biconomy is trying to make a difference. Through its protocol, it aims to seamlessly connect users to dApps across multiple chains at relatively cheaper transaction rates.

Web 3.0 is an umbrella term for the latest version of the internet in which control over information is distributed among people. DApps are also decentralized applications with no single person or entity controlling them. They are like other apps but function on peer-to-peer networks such as a blockchain.

The use of dApps can be complex and users need to be proficient with crypto wallets, deal with transactions fees, move funds across various chains, etc. The complicated fee structure (gas fees) in the Ethereum network, for instance, is affected by various factors that neither the developer nor the user has control over and has been a matter of concern. All these processes can be particularly tough for novices in the crypto space.

How will Biconomy help users?

Biconomy’s application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) make any dAapp usable for anyone irrespective of their crypto knowledge and experience. Their multi-chain relayer infrastructure processes nearly 50,000 transactions daily for over 100 dApps. This ensures users get the benefits of Web 3.0 but with the intuitiveness of the current version of the internet or Web 2.0.

The platform is on a mission to onboard the next billion users to Web 3.0 through all these initiatives.

The multi-chain structure also provides interoperability with other blockchains, giving users more options on what crypto tokens they want to use for transactions. Interoperability refers to the process of data sharing and communication between two blockchains.

How is Biconomy simplifying the transaction process?

Biconomy’s APIs/SDKs do the heavy lifting for developers to make transactions smoother, at the same time ensuring the dApps are as simple for users as any regular app. Biconomy calls them ‘Plug and Play APIs’ which means anyone can implement their API by simply downloading it and using it on their protocol.

It will provide multiple user-friendly features like:

Free gasless transactions

Instant cross-chain transfers

Flexible options to pay gas

Assured successful transaction

Simple instant onboarding to L2s

Automatically connect to any chain

But one of the most impressive features Biconomy has incorporated in their multi-chain relayer is allowing their users to perform a transaction on a blockchain with zero account balance by deferring the payment to any third party. They use the concept of native meta transactions to implement this feature. Popular dApps such as Decentraland, The Sandbox, dYdX, etc. are leveraging Biconomy to offer such a seamless experience to their users.

Using meta transactions, users of a dApp can directly communicate with smart contracts through signed messages. Any third party can relay signed messages without changing the sender value.

Using meta transactions, users of a dApp can directly communicate with smart contracts through signed messages. Any third party can relay signed messages without changing the sender value.

In November, Biconomy released its native token BICO that can be easily bought on their platform as well as on WazirX, a leading crypto exchange.