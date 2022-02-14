



Picture yourself sipping on a cocktail at a waterfront taverna, while tucking into some seriously delicious mezze. Or perhaps you’d prefer to be soaking up the sunshine on a golden sandy beach, after a morning of hiking through ancient ruins and breathtaking mountainous landscapes. If any of those (or even all of them) appeal, then you’re going to want to check out Imagine Cruising’s luxurious new 12-night Rhodes Retreat & Greek Isles Cruise. Not only does the holiday include a luxurious sailing around the likes of Crete, Mykonos and Naples on Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess, but you’ll also get to spend five days indulging in total R&R at a five-star hotel in Rhodes. The best part is that the holiday offers up some amazing value for money, with prices from £1,299pp working out at approximately £108pp a night.

Regal Princess has everything you could want for a picture-perfect break from the elegant cabins to a range of dining options such as pizzerias and grills – and plenty of onboard amenities including the must-visit glass-bottomed SeaWalk® walkway that’s cantilevered from the ship. The cruise itinerary also offers up ample opportunity for ticking off bucket list experiences. You’ll be sailing from Rome (the holiday includes flights from a number of UK airports), you’ll head to beautiful Naples where the world’s best pizza awaits, as well as beautiful views from Mount Vesuvius to the ruins of Pompeii. Crete’s beautiful beaches and verdant green mountains will be next on the list, with ample time to explore the landscape before sailing on to Turkey’s historic Kuşadası with its bustling markets and ancient ruins. In Turkey you’ll also get plenty of time to discover the bustling city of Istanbul including its must-visit Grand Bazaar and Spice Market. Also on the itinerary is a trip to A-list hotspot Mykonos, with its white sand beaches, crystalline waters and plethora of luxurious restaurants and bars. While the cruise ends in Athens, your holiday is far from over.

From Athens, you’ll board a flight to Rhodes where you’ll get to enjoy five more nights of luxury and sunshine, staying at the all-inclusive, five-star Mitsis Grand Hotel Beach Hotel. We’re talking three swimming pools, two bars, six restaurants, and a luxurious spa, not to mention the hotel is just a few minutes’ walk from Rhodes’ best sights and landmarks. If you can tear yourself away from poolside R&R, Rhodes’ picturesque Old Town has a whole host of shops, bars and tavernas for a fun night out. Want to discover it all for yourself? Prices start from £1,299pp based on April-October 2022 departures. Find out more and book at imaginecruising.co.uk.





