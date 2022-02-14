Sponsored Video



It's like a completely seamless jump in time, a `blank` if you will, during which my body freezes, but afterwards I don't even know it happened. It explains a lot of things, actually. These `blanks` are getting longer each time, and I fear one of these days I might not come back

4238 points, 468 comments.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.