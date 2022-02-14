



Hollywood director Ivan Reitman has died in his home in Montecito, California. The 75-year-old died “unexpectedly” in his sleep, however, no cause of death has been reported.

His family confirmed that the Ghostbusters filmmaker died on Saturday night. His children Jason, Catherine, and Caroline said in a joint statement: “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. “We take comfort that his work as a film-maker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. “While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.” READ MOREBrian May fumed at Adam Lambert criticism: ‘Don’t belong here!’

Ivan directed and produced a host of hit films during the 1980s, including Ghostbusters, Animal House, Beethoven, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Old School. Legions of friends and fans have lined up to pay tribute to the Czechoslovak-born, Canadian director. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani said: “A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP.” Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, penned: “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend.

And director Jordan Blum echoed: “A rarely discussed director who made all of your favourite films. “If you work in comedy and were born while his movies were coming out then they directly influenced everything you’ve ever done.” Ivan won a host of awards and honours throughout his career, spanning more than five decades. He was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997 and inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2007. Ivan also won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards in 2014.

He also secured a Best Picture Academy Award nomination for Up in the Air, which he produced, as well as a Golden Reel Award for 1979 comedy Meatballs, and a Saturn Award for Ghostbusters. In 2009, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada for his contributions as a director and producer, and for his promotion of the Canadian film and television industries. Ivan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Genevieve Robert, and their three children: Catherine, Caroline and Jason. Jason has followed in his father’s footsteps and is also a director, best known for Juno, Thank You for Smoking and Oscar nominated movie Up in the Air.









