Last year, Aljaž was partnered with 37-year-old Dragons Den entrepreneur Sara Davies, and the pair went on to finish in eighth place.

While the fan favourites were a couple throughout their time on Strictly, the pair actually met many years before that on the London theatre scene in 2009.

Janette first met Aljaž at a dance studio in London, where she was then rehearsing for West End show Burn The Floor.

After being friends for a long time and rejecting Aljaž’s advances, she eventually decided to take him up on a first date, which turned out to be a very good call, as they went on to marry in 2017.





