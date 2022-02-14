Both Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex love accessorising with elegant jewellery. It turns out they both own the same bracelet from the heritage British brand Halcyon Days, which has a long history with the Royal Family, according to a jewellery expert. Kate and Sophie have both been pictured wearing the company’s ‘Maya’ bangles, which come in a variety of colours and styles.
The Duchess owns the aquamarine version, while Sophie has been spotted wearing the pearl bracelet.
One royal fan spotted the pair’s twinning accessories on Twitter and even speculated as to whether Sophie had gifted the bangle to Kate.
However, others have wondered whether the Caribbean-inspired piece was given to her by her husband Prince William, in honour of their shared love of the island of Mustique.
Claire Adler, the founder of Claire Adler Luxury PR, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the bracelets.
READ MORE: Woman breastfeeding toddler would consider until the age of 6
She said: “These two sisters-in-law have stepped up and been more visible than ever as hardworking loyal royals since the pandemic began.
“They have been spotted wearing matching bracelets, the Maya bangle from the British brand Halcyon Days.
“The iconic bangle comes in a variety of colours – Kate was seen wearing the aquamarine variation and Sophie the pearl version.
“The bracelet consists of 18-carat gold plating twisted metal with pearls.
DON’T MISS:
Halcyon Days is a very special company to the Royal Family and is one of only fourteen businesses in the world to hold all three royal warrants.
Prince William and Prince Harry chose to feature some of Diana’s custom-made boxes from Halcyon Days in a display to commemorate their mother’s life at Buckingham Palace in 2017.
Clearly, the brand holds very special significance to the Royal Family, and no doubt Kate and Sophie love wearing their own pieces from its jewellery collection which was launched in 2010.
The Maya bangles cost £115 and are also available in emerald green, red, cobalt and turquoise to name a few.