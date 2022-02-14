“But I believe within the next few years there’s much more of an opportunity and a chance to do so, and a little bit of that is down to being able to be more comparable, being able to have the chance to race against Mercedes a lot more, and Ferrari and Red Bull.

“Because of the last few years and the money and so on, we weren’t able to keep up with what they were doing.

“So with that and with more of a chance it’s part of the reason, but the reason is that I believe McLaren can win races in a few years time and championships in a few years time and I’m happy to stick with them until we can do so.”

Norris came close to his maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix last season but rain fell late on and ruined his race.