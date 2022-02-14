“I’m praying you attract the love you deserve.”
Of course, her outfit was perfect for the occasion, featuring a matching purple velvet bikini top and thong.
She took to her Instagram to show off the outfit, putting her booty on display as she gave a look at her coordinated velvet boots.
And not only was her outfit on theme, but so was her manicure — complete with hundreds of rhinestones.
While Lizzo’s outfit was over the top, she got a little more serious when it came to the meaning behind it all and how she feels about spreading love on the romantic holiday.
“When you think of love, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy? I’ve come a long way in redefining love,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.
She continued, “I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional.”
Lizzo then encouraged her fans to “redefine” what love means to them too.
“Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I’m praying you attract the love you deserve. Happy valentimes y’all,” she concluded.
Happy Valentine’s Day Lizzo!