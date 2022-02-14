“Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me.
“Because I am my own funny Valentine.”
She finished her post by writing about the importance of self-love.
Meghan added: “Whether you have a special someone, you’ll be with friends, or you’ll be flying solo this Saturday (or any other day for that matter), be good to yourself.
