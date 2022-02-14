Content creators participating in a launch event on Twitch for Amazon and Smilegate RPG’s MMORPG Lost Ark have unlocked a new batch of in-game Twitch drops that can now be claimed by fans.

The latest drop is the Helgaia Pet Chest, which lets players select one of four Chocobo-looking pets in a variety of colors. Pets actually have some essential functions and grant stat boosts in Lost Ark, so this is a nice reward that’s worth grabbing for those diving into the world of Arkesia.

“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Lost%20Ark%3A%20Launch%20Gameplay%20Trailer”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:” You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! “,”480″:”“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Lost%20Ark%3A%20Launch%20Gameplay%20Trailer”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:” [email protected] ”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https://secure-us.imrworldwide.com/cgi-bin/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https://s0.2mdn.net/instream/html5/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”//www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2022/02/07/trailer_lostark_launch_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,5000,8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2022/02/07/trailer_lostark_launch_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,5000,8000,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2022/02/07/trailer_lostark_launch_8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2022/02/07/trailer_lostark_launch_2500,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2022/02/07/trailer_lostark_launch_700,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2022/02/07/trailer_lostark_launch_700,1000,1800,2500,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Lost Ark: Launch Gameplay Trailer

To claim the drop, viewers will need to watch at least four hours of qualifying Lost Ark streams on Twitch. That’s also the case with previously unlocked drops like the Battle Item chest and Arkesia Paper Hat chest, meaning fans will need to watch 12 hours of Lost Ark streams to unlock everything that’s been offered so far.

The drops come as part of the Legends of Lost Ark event, which has three teams of 20 content creators racing to accomplish various in-game feats to unlock different tiers of in-game rewards for viewers. There’s still one tier of drops the teams are racing to unlock in the form of the Neugier Gold mount, which looks to be a fancy hoverboard that players will be able to zoom around Lost Ark on. Content creators can also earn other rewards, like Founder’s Packs, to give away to members of their communities.

Here are the Lost Ark Twitch Drops up for grabs. Note that the Neugier Gold mount has not yet been unlocked.

Lost Ark has already seen massive success since its free-to-play launch on February 11. The game saw the second highest number of concurrent players ever on Steam, with more than 1.3 million players online at the same time at one point. Lost Ark also put up huge viewership numbers on Twitch, likely thanks to the aforementioned free rewards players can claim for watching Lost Ark content on the platform.

That being said, Lost Ark’s launch hasn’t been without some issues. The game’s free-to-play launch was actually delayed for several hours following a Steam deployment issue, and some servers are still experiencing lengthy login queues. It’s for that reason Smilegate RPG and Amazon are looking to spin up an entirely new region of servers in Europe and are offering free rewards for all players.

For more on Lost Ark, check out GameSpot’s recent guides below.