The Electric Car Scheme is a high-demand new staff benefit which is a UK Government tax incentive and works via a salary sacrifice scheme. The scheme helps save employees between 30 and 60 percent on an electric car of their choice.
Employees can make savings on the full range of electric cars available on the market across lease providers.
As part of the scheme, a Volkswagen Up! could cost as little as £150 per month, or a driver could choose a Tesla Model 3 from as little as £350 a month.
This scheme follows in the footsteps of the popular Cycle to Work scheme which sees employees save between 35 and 39 percent on a bike and accessories.
Thom Groot, Co-Founder and CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, commented on the introduction of the project and how it could benefit businesses and drivers.
He said: “More than 80 percent of employees in the UK want their next car to be an electric car, and The Electric Car Scheme now makes this affordable through salary sacrifice.
“We’ve designed this with both the employer and employee in mind, so staff can drive new, electric cars at a 30 to 60 percent discount without creating a net cost or risk for their company.
“I encourage all UK employees that are looking to switch to driving electric to approach their company leadership team – whether it be via HR or finance – and request they look into this, as it really does benefit everyone.
“At The Electric Car Scheme, we are dedicated to making it a ‘no brainer’ decision for everyone to switch to driving electric, at an affordable cost.”
The Electric Car Scheme includes protection to the company covering all cars on the scheme.
If employees leave, whether through redundancy, dismissal, taking a new role, long term sickness or parental leave, they are protected.
The Electric Car Scheme says: “Employees can save thousands of pounds through driving an electric car through salary sacrifice – at no cost to the employer.
“Typical drivers save between £2,000 and £5,000 per year compared to getting a car the ‘traditional’ way.
“So, it’s a great way to offer your employees more, without the additional expense.
“There is no cost to offering the scheme, risks that plagued old fashioned car schemes are covered, and The Electric Car Scheme supports HR, Finance and Tax teams all the way through to make it easy to manage.”
This comes as drivers are being urged to “act fast” on a grant which could help drivers save £350 on costs towards a home charging point.
The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS), which provides grant funding of up to £350 towards the cost of a home charge point, ends from March 31.
As the deadline approaches, drivers are being warned to make use of the funding with some organisations seeing surging numbers of requests.
From April 2022, the EVHS will no longer be open to homeowners (including people with mortgages) who live in single-unit properties such as bungalows and detached, semi-detached or terraced housing.
Installations in single-unit properties need to be completed by March 31 and a claim submitted to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by the end of April.
The scheme will remain open to homeowners who live in flats and people in rental accommodation including flats and single-use properties.
The Government recently announced that developers will be required by law to install EV chargepoints in new homes, supermarkets and workplaces.