The Electric Car Scheme is a high-demand new staff benefit which is a UK Government tax incentive and works via a salary sacrifice scheme. The scheme helps save employees between 30 and 60 percent on an electric car of their choice.

Employees can make savings on the full range of electric cars available on the market across lease providers.

As part of the scheme, a Volkswagen Up! could cost as little as £150 per month, or a driver could choose a Tesla Model 3 from as little as £350 a month.

This scheme follows in the footsteps of the popular Cycle to Work scheme which sees employees save between 35 and 39 percent on a bike and accessories.

Thom Groot, Co-Founder and CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, commented on the introduction of the project and how it could benefit businesses and drivers.

