Another week, another brand new original series dominating the Netflix ranks. The likes of Sweet Magnolias and All of Us Are Dead have been hanging around the top of the rotating Top 10 list on Netflix for the past week, but the arrival of another hit as seen a new series take over the highest spot on the list. Inventing Anna premiered this past Friday. Two days later, the series is the most popular title on all of Netflix.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Inventing Anna as the number one title on the streaming service, cruising past Sweet Magnolias and Love Is Blind.

Most new shows on Netflix get a boost when they’re first released, but the in-house star power of Inventing Anna has certainly helped boost the drama’s popularity. The new series stars Julia Garner, who most fans know as the scene-stealer from the acclaimed thriller Ozark. Both shows actually have a spot on the Top 10 at the same time.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!